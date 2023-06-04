“dog bite statistics”: US Cities with the Highest Incidence of Dog Attacks on Mail Carriers

The US Postal Service Reports Over 5,300 Mail Carriers Were Bit by Dogs Last Year

The US Postal Service has released a report stating that over 5,300 mail carriers were attacked by dogs in the last year. This is just under the 5,400 reported attacks last year. The agency has also released a list of the cities and states where attacks were most common, along with prevention tips, in hopes of reducing the number of attacks. National Dog Bite Awareness Week is this week, and the USPS is hoping to draw attention to the issue.

The Top 10 States and Cities Where Dog Bites Were Most Common

The Postal Service has compiled a list of the top 10 states and cities where dog bites were most common over the last year. The list includes:

California Texas Ohio Florida Pennsylvania Illinois Michigan Indiana Georgia North Carolina

Tips for Pet Owners and Mail Carriers

The USPS has also provided a set of tips for both pet owners and mail carriers to help keep humans and pets safe at all times:

For Pet Owners:

Keep your dog inside, away from the door, in another room, or on a leash away from the delivery person.

If your dog is outside, make sure it is on a leash or behind a fence.

Don’t let your dog run loose in the neighborhood.

If you have a mailbox on the outside of your house, keep your dog inside and away from the mailbox area when the mail carrier is scheduled to arrive.

If your dog is aggressive, consider installing a mailbox on the curb or getting a post office box.

For Mail Carriers:

If a dog is on the loose or appears to be aggressive, don’t attempt to deliver mail to that address.

If a dog is in the yard, wait for the owner to secure the dog before delivering the mail.

If a dog rushes out of the house, try to place something between yourself and the dog, such as a satchel or mail bag.

Use your satchel or mail bag as a shield if necessary.

If a dog bites you, seek medical attention immediately.

The Importance of National Dog Bite Awareness Week

Dog attacks on mail carriers may seem like a laughing matter, but it is a serious issue that affects thousands of people every year. National Dog Bite Awareness Week is an important reminder to both pet owners and mail carriers to take precautions to prevent dog attacks. Even good dogs can have bad days, and it is important to keep both humans and pets safe.

Mail carriers are trained on how to handle dogs while working, but pet owners also have a responsibility to keep their dogs secured and away from mail carriers. By following the USPS’s tips, we can help reduce the number of dog attacks on mail carriers and keep everyone safe.

News Source : Aaron McDade

Source Link :Cities in US Where Mail Carriers Are Bit by Dogs the Most/