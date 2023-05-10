Dog Digging Under Fence : Why Dogs Dig Under Fences and How to Stop It

Why Dogs Dig Under Fences and How to Stop It

Dogs are often referred to as man’s best friend. They are loyal, loving, and always eager to please their owners. However, there are some behaviors that dogs exhibit that can be quite frustrating and even destructive. One of these behaviors is when dogs dig under fences, which can lead to escape attempts and damage to both the fence and surrounding property. In this article, we will explore why dogs dig under fences and provide some tips on how to stop this behavior.

Why Dogs Dig Under Fences

There are several reasons why dogs may dig under fences. Here are some of the most common:

Boredom and Lack of Exercise

Dogs need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep them happy and healthy. If they are left alone for long periods of time without anything to do, they may become bored and restless. Digging under a fence can be a way for them to release their energy and alleviate their boredom.

Curiosity

Dogs are naturally curious animals, and they may be tempted to explore the world beyond their yard. If they smell or hear something interesting on the other side of the fence, they may try to dig their way out to investigate.

Separation Anxiety

Dogs can experience separation anxiety when they are left alone for extended periods of time. This can manifest in various ways, including digging under fences. They may be trying to escape in order to find their owners or relieve their anxiety.

Hunting Instincts

Some dogs have a strong hunting instinct and may try to dig under fences to chase after small animals, such as rabbits or squirrels. This behavior can be difficult to stop, as it is driven by a natural instinct.

How to Stop Dogs from Digging Under Fences

Now that we know why dogs dig under fences, let’s explore some strategies for preventing this behavior.

Provide Plenty of Exercise and Mental Stimulation

One of the best ways to prevent dogs from digging under fences is to provide them with plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. This can include taking them for walks, playing fetch, or providing them with interactive toys that require problem-solving skills. A tired and mentally stimulated dog is less likely to resort to destructive behaviors like digging.

Create a Digging Area

If your dog is determined to dig, you may want to consider creating a designated digging area for them. This can be a small patch of dirt or sand in a corner of the yard. Encourage your dog to dig in this area by burying treats or toys there. With a little training, your dog should learn that this is the only area where digging is allowed.

Block the View

If your dog is digging under the fence out of curiosity, you may be able to prevent this behavior by blocking their view of the other side. This can be done by installing a privacy screen along the fence or planting tall bushes or trees near the perimeter of the yard.

Reinforce the Fence

If your dog is determined to escape, it may be necessary to reinforce the fence to prevent digging. You can bury chicken wire or hardware cloth along the perimeter of the fence to make it more difficult for your dog to dig. Another option is to pour concrete along the base of the fence to create a barrier.

Use Positive Reinforcement Training

Positive reinforcement training can be a powerful tool for changing your dog’s behavior. When your dog exhibits positive behavior, such as staying within the yard, reward them with treats, praise, or playtime. This will reinforce the behavior and encourage them to continue behaving in that way. If your dog does attempt to dig under the fence, redirect their attention to a toy or treat and praise them when they engage with it.

Conclusion

Dogs digging under fences can be a frustrating and destructive behavior. However, understanding why dogs dig and implementing some of the strategies outlined in this article can help prevent this behavior. Remember to provide plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, create a designated digging area, block the view of the other side of the fence, reinforce the fence, and use positive reinforcement training. With patience and consistency, you can help your dog learn to stay within the yard and enjoy their time at home.