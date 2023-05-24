“Dog drawing tutorial”: A Quick and Simple Tutorial on Drawing a Dog in Just One Minute – DIY

How to draw easy Dog || Step by step drawing Dog tutorial (1 min) DIY

Drawing is an art of expressing your emotions and thoughts through lines and shapes. It is one of the most popular hobbies across the world, and drawing animals is one of the most fascinating tasks for artists. Dogs are one of the most beloved animals, and drawing them is fun. In this tutorial, we will go through step by step guide on how to draw a dog in easy steps.

Materials Required

Before we start, let’s gather all the required materials. You will need:

A pencil

An eraser

A sheet of paper

A black marker (optional)

Step-by-Step Guide

Now let’s start with the step-by-step guide on how to draw an easy dog.

Step 1: Draw the Head

Start by drawing a circle for the head. It does not have to be perfect, but try to make it as round as possible. It should be at the top center of the page.

Step 2: Add Ears

Now, add two small triangles on either side of the head to make the ears. Make sure they are symmetrical and pointing slightly outwards. You can add some curves to the edges to make it look more realistic.

Step 3: Add Eyes

Next, draw two circles inside the head for the eyes. Add a small circle inside each eye for the pupils. Leave a small gap between the two eyes.

Step 4: Draw the Nose

Now, add a small triangle under the eyes to make the nose. Make sure it is centered between the eyes and slightly curved at the bottom.

Step 5: Add Mouth

Draw a curved line below the nose for the mouth. Add a small line at the top of the mouth to make it look like the dog is smiling.

Step 6: Draw the Body

Now, draw two slightly curved lines from the bottom of the head to make the neck. Add a curved line below the neck to make the top of the body. Draw a rectangle below the curved line to make the belly.

Step 7: Add Legs

Next, add four legs. Draw two thin rectangles on either side of the body for the front legs. Add two slightly longer and thicker rectangles for the back legs. Make sure the legs are proportional to the body.

Step 8: Add Paws

Now, add paws to the legs. Draw small circles at the end of each rectangle to make the paws.

Step 9: Add Tail

Finally, add a tail to the body. Draw a thin and curved line at the back of the body to make the tail. Add a small curve at the end of the tail to make it look like the dog is wagging its tail.

Step 10: Coloring

Now that the drawing is complete, you can color it. Use your imagination to choose the colors for your dog. You can use a black marker to outline the drawing to make it stand out.

Conclusion

Drawing a dog is easy and fun. With this step-by-step guide, you can easily draw a dog in a minute. Practice makes perfect, so keep drawing and experimenting with different colors and styles. You can also try drawing different breeds of dogs or adding more details to make it look more realistic. Happy Drawing!

