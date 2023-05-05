“Dog weights found in canal” Today : Weights tied around neck of dead dog found in Greenford canal

RSPCA appeals for information on missing dog, Sky

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information on a missing dog named Sky. The Staffordshire bull terrier went missing from her home in Wales and was later sold to a man in Southall, west London. RSPCA inspector, Dale Grant said Sky was microchipped to an address in Wales, and that her then-owner had sold her to a man in Southall, west London. “We spoke to the new owner who stated he gave her away before Christmas but was unable to give any further details,” Mr Grant said. Sky “was only young, under two, and by all accounts a lovable family pet”, he said, adding: “Sky was a distinctive-looking dog and someone must know something.” The matter was first reported to the RSPCA in March. Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 and use the case reference number 1040894.

News Source : BBC News

