“Doggie Doo” by Cadalack Ron featuring M.O.T.







Cadalack Ron – Doggie Doo ft M.O.T.

Verse 1:I’mma have to drop a deuce on this rap gameCuz I’m so sick of hearing all these rappers sound the sameBut I’m the one they wanna hate, wanna label insaneCuz I don’t play by their rules, don’t fit in their frameChorus:Doggie doo, doggie doo, what you gonna do?When the world don’t love you and they all wanna screw you?Doggie doo, doggie doo, how you gonna feel?When you’re all alone and you know this shit is real?Verse 2:M.O.T. on the beat, I’m the cadillac on the streetCuz I’m rolling with Ron and we’re never gonna retreatWe’re the outcasts, the misfits, the ones they love to hateBut we’re the ones who keep it real and we’re never gonna fakeChorus:Doggie doo, doggie doo, what you gonna do?When the world don’t love you and they all wanna screw you?Doggie doo, doggie doo, how you gonna feel?When you’re all alone and you know this shit is real?Outro:So let ’em talk, let ’em hate, we don’t give a damnCuz we’re the ones who stand tall and we’re never gonna bendWe’re the rebels, the renegades, the ones who break the rulesAnd we’re the ones who keep it real, never gonna play the fool