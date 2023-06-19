“Doggie Doo” by Cadalack Ron featuring M.O.T.

Verse 1:
I’mma have to drop a deuce on this rap game
Cuz I’m so sick of hearing all these rappers sound the same
But I’m the one they wanna hate, wanna label insane
Cuz I don’t play by their rules, don’t fit in their frame
Chorus:
Doggie doo, doggie doo, what you gonna do?
When the world don’t love you and they all wanna screw you?
Doggie doo, doggie doo, how you gonna feel?
When you’re all alone and you know this shit is real?
Verse 2:
M.O.T. on the beat, I’m the cadillac on the street
Cuz I’m rolling with Ron and we’re never gonna retreat
We’re the outcasts, the misfits, the ones they love to hate
But we’re the ones who keep it real and we’re never gonna fake
Chorus:
Doggie doo, doggie doo, what you gonna do?
When the world don’t love you and they all wanna screw you?
Doggie doo, doggie doo, how you gonna feel?
When you’re all alone and you know this shit is real?
Outro:
So let ’em talk, let ’em hate, we don’t give a damn
Cuz we’re the ones who stand tall and we’re never gonna bend
We’re the rebels, the renegades, the ones who break the rules
And we’re the ones who keep it real, never gonna play the fool