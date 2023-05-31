Doi Potol Recipe: Cooking Doi Potol at Home: A New Recipe Guide

New Doi Potol Recipe | How To Cook Doi Potol At Home

Introduction

Doi Potol is a traditional Bengali dish that is loved by many. It is a perfect blend of sweet and sour flavors that makes it a delicacy. In this article, we will be sharing a new Doi Potol recipe that you can easily cook at home.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you will need to make Doi Potol:

6-8 Potols (Pointed Gourd)

1 cup of Curd

1/2 cup of Onion Paste

1 tablespoon of Ginger Paste

1 tablespoon of Garlic Paste

1 teaspoon of Cumin Powder

1 teaspoon of Coriander Powder

1/4 teaspoon of Turmeric Powder

1/2 teaspoon of Red Chilli Powder

1/2 teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder

3-4 tablespoons of Mustard Oil

Salt (as per taste)

Sugar (as per taste)

Chopped Coriander Leaves (for garnishing)

Instructions

Now, let’s learn how to cook Doi Potol step by step.

Step 1: Preparing the Potols

Wash the Potols and pat them dry. Cut off the ends of the Potols and remove the skin in a striped pattern. Cut them into two pieces and keep them aside.

Step 2: Preparing the Curd

Take one cup of Curd and beat it well. Add a pinch of salt and sugar to the Curd and mix well. Keep it aside.

Step 3: Cooking the Potols

Heat three tablespoons of Mustard Oil in a pan. Add the Potols to the pan and fry them until they turn golden brown. Take out the Potols from the pan and keep them aside.

Step 4: Preparing the Gravy

In the same pan, add one tablespoon of Mustard Oil. Add one tablespoon of Ginger Paste, one tablespoon of Garlic Paste, and half a cup of Onion Paste. Fry the mixture until it turns golden brown.

Add one teaspoon of Cumin Powder, one teaspoon of Coriander Powder, one-fourth teaspoon of Turmeric Powder, and half a teaspoon of Red Chilli Powder to the pan. Fry the mixture for a minute.

Add the fried Potols to the pan and mix well. Add the beaten Curd to the pan and mix well. Add salt and sugar as per your taste.

Step 5: Cooking the Potols in Gravy

Cover the pan and let it cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Keep stirring occasionally to prevent the Curd from curdling.

After 15 minutes, add half a teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder to the pan and mix well. Let the Potols cook for another five minutes.

Step 6: Serving the Doi Potol

Take out the Doi Potol from the pan and transfer it to a serving dish. Garnish with chopped Coriander Leaves.

Your delicious Doi Potol is ready to be served!

Conclusion

Doi Potol is a delicious and healthy dish that you can easily cook at home. With the help of this new Doi Potol recipe, you can surprise your family and friends with your culinary skills. So, go ahead and try this recipe today!

Doi Potol Bengali recipe Spicy Doi Potol curry Vegetarian Doi Potol dish Authentic Doi Potol recipe Quick and easy Doi Potol recipe

News Source : Tina’s Kitchen.

Source Link :New Doi Potol Recipe | How To Cook Doi Potol At Home||/