Doja Cat Met Gala Interview : Observing Doja Cat’s Meowing During Her Entire Met Gala Interview

Doja Cat, the talented rapper and singer, made a bold statement at the Met Gala 2021 by embracing her inner feline. The 27-year-old artist arrived on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 wearing a custom silver and white ombré beaded gown designed by Oscar de la Renta. With her stunning outfit, Doja Cat resembled a majestic cat, ready to conquer the fashion world.

What makes Doja Cat unique is her ability to stay true to her character, even in the most unexpected situations. During a now-viral interview with Vogue, the rapper stayed in character, meowing her way through the conversation. Emma Chamberlain, who conducted the interview, asked Doja Cat to tell her about her couture and who made the dress. The rapper simply meowed back at her, playing along as if to understand the cat noises. Chamberlain then asked Doja Cat to go into detail about who inspired her look. The “Need to Know” singer paused before letting out three more meows, answering all of Chamberlain’s subsequent questions with the noise.

Over the past day, the TikTok video of the interview has received over 16 million views and over 2.5 million likes. People have applauded Chamberlain’s game attitude and ability to lean into Doja Cat’s bit. “Emma deserves a raise for this,” one comment read. Another wrote, “I don’t have the patience…I would have walked away and interviewed someone else.”

With her daring and playful look, Doja Cat was channeling the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the work of the legendary German designer, who died in 2019 at 85. He worked for a number of houses, including Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloé, and Chanel, as well created his own line.

Although this might have been Doja Cat’s introduction to fashion’s biggest night, she isn’t shy to serve daring looks. At Paris Fashion Week in January, the rapper donned a strapless dress, shawl, and boots, and bedazzled her skin with 30,000 crimson red crystals.

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

“Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring,” makeup artist Pat McGrath wrote on Instagram. “The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”