Dolcetto : No relevant title found within the given text.

“Dolcetto: One of Ontario’s Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants According to OpenTable’s Annual List”

An London eatery has made it onto OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in Canada, just in time for Victoria Day. Ontario dominated the list with 59 establishments, including Dolcetto, an Italian restaurant that also made the list in 2017. The selection was made based on one million diner reviews and includes restaurants across the country that offer “delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences”. The report found that dining was up by four per cent in April year over year, likely due to warmer weather. For the full list of the top 100 outdoor dining experiences, visit OpenTable’s website.

Read Full story : London restaurant makes list of most popular patios /

News Source : London

1. London restaurant patio

2. Most popular patios in London

3. Outdoor dining in London

4. Al fresco dining in London

5. London restaurant terrace