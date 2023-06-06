“doll coloring tutorial”: Simple Drawing Tutorial: Easy Way to Color a Doll

How to Colour in a Doll: Easy and Simple Way

Colouring is a great way to express your creativity and relax your mind. It’s a fun activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. If you’re looking for an easy and simple way to colour in a doll, then you’ve come to the right place. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to colour in a doll step-by-step.

Materials Needed:

Doll template

Pencil

Eraser

Colouring pencils or markers

Step 1: Choose Your Doll Template

The first step in colouring a doll is to choose your template. You can find them online or draw your own. There are many different types of dolls, including Barbie dolls, paper dolls, and rag dolls. Choose the one that you like the most and print it out.

Step 2: Sketch the Outline

Once you have your template, use a pencil to sketch the outline of the doll. Start with the head and work your way down to the feet. Be sure to include all the details, such as the hair, eyes, nose, and mouth. Don’t worry if your sketch isn’t perfect, you can always erase and start again.

Step 3: Erase Unwanted Lines

After you have sketched the outline of your doll, use an eraser to remove any unwanted lines. You only want to keep the lines that define the doll’s features. Erase any extra lines that may have been made during the sketching process.

Step 4: Colour in the Doll

Now it’s time to colour in the doll. Use your colouring pencils or markers to add colour to the doll’s features. Start with the skin tone, then move on to the hair, eyes, and clothes. You can use any colours you like, but make sure they match the doll’s theme.

Step 5: Add Shadows and Highlights

To make your doll look more realistic, add shadows and highlights. Use a darker shade of the same colour to create shadows, and a lighter shade to create highlights. This will give your doll more depth and dimension.

Step 6: Finish the Details

Finally, finish the details of your doll. Add any final touches, such as glitter or stickers, to make your doll stand out. Use a pencil to add any final details, such as eyelashes or freckles.

Conclusion

Colouring in a doll is a fun and easy activity that anyone can enjoy. By following these simple steps, you can create a beautiful doll that’s uniquely yours. So grab your pencils and start colouring today!

