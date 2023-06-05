dollar bill origami heart: Tutorial: Creating a Double Heart with Dollar Bill Origami

Money Heart Tutorial – Dollar Bill Origami Double Heart

Origami is the Japanese art of paper folding, which has been practiced for centuries. It is a fascinating and creative way of turning a simple piece of paper into a beautiful and intricate design. Dollar bill origami is a popular form of origami that involves folding money into various shapes and designs. One of the most popular dollar bill origami designs is the double heart. In this tutorial, we will teach you how to make a double heart out of a dollar bill.

Materials Needed:

One dollar bill

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Step 1: Fold the dollar bill in half, lengthwise. Make sure that the edges are aligned perfectly.

Step 2: Unfold the dollar bill, and fold the top and bottom edges towards the center crease that you just created. The top and bottom edges should meet at the center crease.

Step 3: Fold the dollar bill in half again, from left to right. You will notice that the two folds you made in Step 2 will now be on the outside of the dollar bill.

Step 4: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill downwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the top left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the center crease.

Step 5: Repeat Step 4 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 6: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill upwards, away from the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 7: Repeat Step 6 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 8: Fold the left side of the dollar bill inwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 9: Repeat Step 8 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 10: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill downwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the top left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the center crease.

Step 11: Repeat Step 10 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 12: Turn the dollar bill over.

Step 13: Fold the left side of the dollar bill inwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 14: Repeat Step 13 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 15: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill upwards, away from the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 16: Repeat Step 15 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 17: Fold the left side of the dollar bill inwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 18: Repeat Step 17 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 19: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill downwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the top left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the center crease.

Step 20: Repeat Step 19 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 21: Turn the dollar bill over.

Step 22: Fold the left side of the dollar bill inwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 23: Repeat Step 22 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 24: Fold the top layer of the left side of the dollar bill upwards, away from the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 25: Repeat Step 24 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 26: Fold the left side of the dollar bill inwards, towards the center crease. The fold should start at the bottom left corner of the dollar bill, and end at the top left corner.

Step 27: Repeat Step 26 on the right side of the dollar bill.

Step 28: Fold the dollar bill in half, lengthwise. Make sure that the edges are aligned perfectly.

Step 29: Fold the dollar bill in half again, from left to right. You will notice that the two folds you made in Step 28 will now be in the middle of the dollar bill.

Step 30: Pull the two sides of the dollar bill apart gently, and you should see the double heart.

Conclusion:

Dollar bill origami is a fun and creative way to make use of your spare change. The double heart design is a popular choice, and it is easy to make with just a dollar bill. With these step-by-step instructions, you can create your own dollar bill origami double heart in no time!

