Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales has Died .

LOCAL ICON DIES: Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales, historian and board member of a nonprofit that has awarded scholarships to Kern County students for more than 30 years, has died of complications from COVID-19. She was 86. https://t.co/u7FNcb5UHA — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 19, 2021

