Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales has Died .
Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
LOCAL ICON DIES: Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales, historian and board member of a nonprofit that has awarded scholarships to Kern County students for more than 30 years, has died of complications from COVID-19. She was 86. https://t.co/u7FNcb5UHA
— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 19, 2021
KGET 17 News @KGETnews LOCAL ICON DIES: Dolores Juanita Sanchez Gonzales, historian and board member of a nonprofit that has awarded scholarships to Kern County students for more than 30 years, has died of complications from COVID-19. She was 86.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.