“Dolphin-watching”: A Comprehensive Handbook on Waterfalls, Historic Temples, Dolphin-Spotting, and Beyond

9 Indulge In Local Cuisine At Larsian Barbecue Shutterstock Grilled meat and seafood at a local food market in Cebu City, Philippines Larsian Barbecue is the perfect spot to indulge in the exotic flavors of Filipino cuisine. Located in the Fuente Osmeña Circle, this open-air food market offers a memorable culinary experience, featuring a wide range of mouth-watering dishes, including grilled meat and seafood, chicken intestines, and pork belly. Diners can savor the tasty treats, cooked to perfection on a charcoal grill, and pair them with rice, bread, or beer. The vibrant atmosphere of Larsian Barbecue is an excellent opportunity to mingle with locals, learn more about their culture, and sample some of the best street food in the Philippines. Prices : Start at $1.07 per dish Hours : 2 pm – 12 am daily 10 Relax On The White Sandy Beaches Of Mactan Island Shutterstock Mactan Island beach, Cebu, Philippines Mactan Island is a paradise for beach lovers, boasting some of the most beautiful and tranquil white sandy beaches in the Philippines. The island, located a few kilometers from Cebu City, is renowned for its crystal clear waters, abundant marine life, and various water sports activities. Visitors can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, and dive in the waters surrounding the island, or take a boat ride to explore the nearby islands. Mactan Island is also home to several luxury resorts, offering the ultimate vacation experience for tourists looking to splurge. Shutterstock Cebu City, Philippines at night. Cebu City is a gateway to a myriad of adventures. Visitors can explore ancient temples, indulge in local cuisine, dive with sharks, and sunbathe on white sandy beaches. The city is a hub of tourism, trade, and commerce in the Philippines, attracting millions of visitors every year. Whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with friends, Cebu City has something for everyone. So, pack your bags and prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey in one of the best places to visit in the Philippines.

