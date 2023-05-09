domestic shooting incident : Man fatally shot by officer during response to domestic disturbance call

Fatal Shooting of Man by Officer During Response to Domestic Call

A High Point police officer shot and killed a man holding a rifle during a domestic call on Heidi Drive. The officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the complainant and the suspect who was inside the house. After some conversation, the suspect retreated back into the house and presented a scoped rifle to the officer. The officer fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him. The deceased is a 30-year-old white male, and the officer involved in the incident has not been identified. The FBI has been contacted to investigate, and the officer has been placed on administrative duty.

News Source : WXII

Source Link :Officer shoots, kills man while responding to a domestic call/