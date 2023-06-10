Domestic Terrorist Ted Kaczynski, aka Unabomber, Dies by Suicide at 81







Unabombe suicide – Ted Kaczynski, Domestic Terrorist Dead at 81

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, has died at the age of 81. Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who carried out a string of bombings over the course of 17 years, targeting universities, airlines, and computer stores. His attacks killed three people and injured 23 others.

Kaczynski was captured in 1996 after a nationwide manhunt and was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 1999, he attempted suicide by hanging himself in his cell, but was unsuccessful. On April 28, 2021, Kaczynski was found dead in his cell at the federal prison in Florence, Colorado. The cause of death is believed to be suicide.

Kaczynski’s case gained notoriety due to his anti-technology and anti-government beliefs, which he outlined in a manifesto he sent to various media outlets. He argued that technological advancements and the government’s control over society were leading to the destruction of individual freedom and the natural world.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kaczynski’s actions and beliefs, his case has helped to shed light on the complex issues of domestic terrorism and the role of mental illness in violent behavior.





