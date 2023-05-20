“domestic violence Layton”: Police report: Husband murders wife, in-laws, and three dogs at Layton residence

Police have identified the three victims killed in a Layton home on May 19 as Anastasia Stevens, Becky Stevens and Donald Stevens, who were all family members of the perpetrator, Jeremy Bailey. Bailey called the police to report the murders and was taken into custody without incident. The motive behind the killings is still being investigated.

News Source : Chin Tung Tan

1. Layton home murder

2. Domestic violence Layton

3. Criminal investigation Layton

4. Homicide in-laws

5. Animal cruelty case Layton