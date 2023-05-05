“Domestic violence” Today : After Reporting Domestic Violence to NYPD for Years, She Was Found Dead in a Basement.

Months before Dora Howell was found shot in the chest and buried in a Staten Island home in April, she was a plaintiff before the state’s highest court, where she was suing the city for failing to protect her from domestic violence. Her case depicts a woman who continued to suffer from the ripple effects of domestic violence and was let down by the people sworn to protect her. Howell’s lawsuit, first filed in 2011, describes in painstaking detail the abuse she suffered at the hands of an ex-boyfriend in 2008. She alleged that police officers responding to the scene violated the Domestic Violence Intervention Act by not arresting the man, against whom Howell had eight orders of protection, according to court records.

The case made its way through the legal system and eventually reached the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2022. Months later, Howell was dead, identified in part by the scars she still bore from her abuse, according to her lawyer. Police responding to a tip discovered her remains on April 3, under the basement of a house on York Avenue on Staten Island.

Howell’s lawsuit claims that Gaskin began abusing her back in 2008, when she was pregnant with their child and living a floor below him in a building in Brooklyn. The first time he assaulted her, the lawsuit states that he “threw her on the floor and kicked her stomach, causing her to bleed and require hospitalization.” In response to that incident, Howell filed an order of protection against Gaskin. But in October and November 2008, Howell called the police nine times, according to her lawsuit, to say that Gaskin was violating that order by contacting her, showing up at her door and assaulting her.

Gaskin was eventually charged with assault and criminal contempt for violating the orders of protection. He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal contempt in April 2010, court records show, and spent almost five years in prison. He was released in 2014, and wrote a blog post about his life after prison on HuffPost’s now-closed platform for formerly incarcerated individuals. Through the Center for Employment Opportunities, he was able to get construction training that led to a masonry job, according to the post.

Meanwhile, Howell still struggled, according to people who knew her. In 2012, she was living in a homeless shelter in Manhattan. It was there that she met Raneisha Durham, who said that Howell gave her guidance and support despite her own issues.

“I knew it was real suspicious the way she left, because she left all her stuff. She loved to change her clothes and stuff. And she didn’t come home, and that was real different. She just disappeared,” said the same neighbor. They lived in a small building where the neighbor would have noticed her comings and goings.

“I feel like the system has failed her,” said Durham, who found out about her friend’s death through news reports. “Somebody has to pay for it, answer for it. Because if these cops take these things a little bit more serious … they can avoid things like this.” According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, more than 195,000 domestic violence orders of protection were issued in New York state in 2021, an 18% increase from 2020. Data for 2022 is not yet available.

In a dissenting opinion from the Court of Appeals decision on Howell’s lawsuit, Judge Rowan Wilson — now the state\’s top judge — wrote that the officers’ “actions and inactions rendered Ms. Howell’s multiple orders of protection meaningless, constituting both a breach of their statutory and common law duties to her, and a shocking disregard for her safety and life.” The tragedy of Dora Howell’s life and death is a sobering reminder of the ongoing need for improved responses to domestic violence in our society.

