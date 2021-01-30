Dominique Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman killed in Jackson, Miss. on Jan. 25.

Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

HRC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman killed in Jackson, Miss. on Jan. 25. Her death is at least the third violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2021.https://t.co/wJGDvkw3yy — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 30, 2021

