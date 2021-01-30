Dominique Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman killed in Jackson, Miss. on Jan. 25.
Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman has died
HRC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dominique Jackson, a Black trans woman killed in Jackson, Miss. on Jan. 25. Her death is at least the third violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2021.https://t.co/wJGDvkw3yy
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 30, 2021
