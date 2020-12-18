Don Bates Death -Dead – Obituary : Don Bates has Died .
Don Bates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Everyone at Warwickshire CCC is saddened to hear of the passing of Club Member, Warwickshire 70+ Team Founder and 60+ supporter Don Bates.
👉https://t.co/NAykUXm4rw pic.twitter.com/vWAIYwLCYK
— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) December 18, 2020
Warwickshire CCC @WarwickshireCCC Everyone at Warwickshire CCC is saddened to hear of the passing of Club Member, Warwickshire 70+ Team Founder and 60+ supporter Don Bates.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.