Don Chava Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Don Chava has Died .
Don Chava has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It saddens us to report that Don Chava, owner and director of the legendary power-house club – El Farolito passed away. Their National US Cup to regional/state/local championships is legendary. We send our condolences to the family and community. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3xaRcfzJIa
— SFSFL (@SFSFL) January 6, 2021
