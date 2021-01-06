Don Chava Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Don Chava has Died .

Don Chava has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It saddens us to report that Don Chava, owner and director of the legendary power-house club – El Farolito passed away. Their National US Cup to regional/state/local championships is legendary. We send our condolences to the family and community. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3xaRcfzJIa — SFSFL (@SFSFL) January 6, 2021

