Don Clements and Rock Palermo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur killed in deadly plane crash near Hackberry.

By | February 4, 2021
0 Comment

Don Clements and Rock Palermo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur killed in deadly plane crash near Hackberry.

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Don Clements and Rock Palermo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

KPLC 7 News was live. 12h  · Calcasieu Sheriff holds news conference after deadly plane crash near Hackberry. Killed in the crash were Richard Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur. Palermo was a local attorney and a pilot for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. https://www.kplctv.com/…/cameron-sheriff-two-bodies…/

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.