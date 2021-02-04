Don Clements and Rock Palermo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur killed in deadly plane crash near Hackberry.
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Don Clements and Rock Palermo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
KPLC 7 News was live. 12h · Calcasieu Sheriff holds news conference after deadly plane crash near Hackberry. Killed in the crash were Richard Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur. Palermo was a local attorney and a pilot for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. https://www.kplctv.com/…/cameron-sheriff-two-bodies…/
