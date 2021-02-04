Don Clements and Rock Palermo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur killed in deadly plane crash near Hackberry.

Don Clements and Rock Palermo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

KPLC 7 News was live. 12h · Calcasieu Sheriff holds news conference after deadly plane crash near Hackberry. Killed in the crash were Richard Don Clements, of Lake Charles, and Rock Palermo, of Sulphur. Palermo was a local attorney and a pilot for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. https://www.kplctv.com/…/cameron-sheriff-two-bodies…/

Source: (20+) Facebook

