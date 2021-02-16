Don Dietrich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Dietrich, a former Maine Mariners defenseman (1984-86) has Died .

Don Dietrich, a former Maine Mariners defenseman (1984-86) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

We are sad to learn of the passing of Don Dietrich, a former Maine Mariners defenseman (1984-86). Don reached the @NHL with the @NHLBlackhawks and @NJDevils and went on to coach @BonnyEagleScots hockey. Our condolences go out to Don's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VVPsllDsyt — Maine Mariners (@MarinersOfMaine) February 16, 2021

