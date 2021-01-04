Don Hulick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Hulick (USN ret.) has Died .

Don Hulick (USN ret.) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

After 20 years working with JYF, Don Hulick (USN ret.) crossed the bar yesterday and our hearts are heavy with that loss. He was a friend, mentor and shipmate of the “finest kind” and our thoughts are with his family. Fair winds shipmate. You stand relieved. We have the watch. pic.twitter.com/9BJdQWTyh2 — Jamestown-Yorktown (@historyisfunorg) January 4, 2021

Jamestown-Yorktown @historyisfunorg After 20 years working with JYF, Don Hulick (USN ret.) crossed the bar yesterday and our hearts are heavy with that loss. He was a friend, mentor and shipmate of the “finest kind” and our thoughts are with his family. Fair winds shipmate. You stand relieved. We have the watch.