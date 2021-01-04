Don Hulick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Hulick (USN ret.) has Died .

January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Don Hulick (USN ret.) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jamestown-Yorktown @historyisfunorg After 20 years working with JYF, Don Hulick (USN ret.) crossed the bar yesterday and our hearts are heavy with that loss. He was a friend, mentor and shipmate of the “finest kind” and our thoughts are with his family. Fair winds shipmate. You stand relieved. We have the watch.

