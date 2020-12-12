Don Kerr Death -Dead – Obituary : Don Kerr has Died .
Don Kerr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
We're celebrating our 70th anniversary by bringing you 70 stories about Saskatchewan's arts community. We're now featuring 10 memories from people involved in the Arts Board over the years. This memory is from Don Kerr, former Board member #SK #SKarts pic.twitter.com/MpFuCG6kNO
— SK Arts (@saskarts) July 17, 2018
