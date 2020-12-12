Don Kerr Death -Dead – Obituary : historian, playwright, educator Don Kerr has Died .

charlieclarkyxe @charlieclarkyxe I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of local poet, historian, playwright, educator Don Kerr. Don’s life work was to capture & narrate the story of #yxe which he did in so many ways. My deepest condolences to Mildred and to his family and friends.

