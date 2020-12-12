Don Kerr Death -Dead – Obituary : historian, playwright, educator Don Kerr has Died .
historian, playwright, educator Don Kerr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of local poet, historian, playwright, educator Don Kerr. Don’s life work was to capture & narrate the story of #yxe which he did in so many ways. My deepest condolences to Mildred and to his family and friends. https://t.co/dPf26W5vRz
— charlieclarkyxe (@charlieclarkyxe) December 12, 2020
