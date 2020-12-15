Don Marion Death -Dead – Obituary :1920s child actor Don Marion (a.k.a. John Henry Jr.) (1917–2020) has Died .
Don Marion (a.k.a. John Henry Jr.) (1917–2020) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
#RIP Don Marion (a.k.a. John Henry Jr.) (1917–2020)
According to reports, the 1920s child actor has died at age 103.
Credits include playing Neil Hamilton (Commissioner Gordon in the "Batman" series) as a child in "The Golden Princess" (1925). pic.twitter.com/ODlCJKX14y
— Alt Film Guide Classics (@altfilmclassics) December 14, 2020
