Don Mazankowski Death -Dead :Deputy Prime Minister Don Mazankowski has Died

By | October 28, 2020
Don Mazankowski has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Dave Cournoyer on Twitter: “Don Mazankowski has passed away. He was the PC MP for Vegreville from 1968 to 1993 and served in numerous cabinet positions, including Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. ”

 

 

Tributes 

