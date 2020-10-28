Don Mazankowski Death -Dead :Deputy Prime Minister Don Mazankowski has Died

Don Mazankowski has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Dave Cournoyer on Twitter: “Don Mazankowski has passed away. He was the PC MP for Vegreville from 1968 to 1993 and served in numerous cabinet positions, including Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. ”

Don Mazankowski, ex-Alberta MP and cabinet minister, dead at 85. Mazanakowski was transport minister under PMs Joe Clark and Brian Mulroney. He then became finance minister and deputy prime minister before retiring in 1993. He was later made a Companion of the Order of Canada. pic.twitter.com/OtlcaYmurK — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 28, 2020

Don Mazankowski has passed away. He was the PC MP for Vegreville from 1968 to 1993 and served in numerous cabinet positions, including Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. #cdnpoli #ableg https://t.co/f9bmYvG8yI — Dave Cournoyer (@davecournoyer) October 28, 2020

The family of Don Mazankowski confirms the former Deputy Prime Minister has died at the age of 85. Mazankowski served as Deputy PM for 7 years under Brian Mulroney, as Finance Minister for 2 years, and represented Vegreville in the House of Commons from 1968 – 1993. pic.twitter.com/FA10JfoDRl — CTV – Ian White (@CTVIanWhite) October 28, 2020

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of the Rt. Hon. Don Mazankowski. A proud Albertan, a strong public servant, and a remarkable man, his impact is still felt in Edmonton, where the Heart Institute is named after him. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mt1pveo1uX — Tim S. Uppal (@TimUppal) October 28, 2020

It was an honour to work with him and to know him. A rare politician. As I recall, zero ego and diligent. Condolences to his family. #DonMazankowski https://t.co/3AqjCVKl0x — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) October 28, 2020

Flags at our facilities have been lowered to half-mast in light of Don Mazankowski’s passing. Read the full release here: https://t.co/ZoJQGseFBd. pic.twitter.com/8czMcsvSMC — Town of Vegreville (@VegrevilleAB) October 28, 2020

In the coming hours and days you will hear a lot about the public life of Don Mazankowski. #cdnpoli Whatever is said, it will be insufficient to capture his greatness. Rest in peace, Maz. Canada needs more to follow in your footsteps of service.https://t.co/SyNzGAduSO — Pundit Class (@punditclass) October 28, 2020