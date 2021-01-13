Don Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Don Miller, the original baritone for ‘60s pop group THE VOGUES, has died from COVID-19.

Don Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Don Miller, the original baritone for ‘60s pop group THE VOGUES, has died from COVID-19. The four vocalists from Turtle Creek, PA, had hits like “Turn Around, Look At Me,” “My Special Angel,” “You’re the One,” and “Five O’clock World,” the theme for TV’s “The Drew Carey Show.” pic.twitter.com/NVUDCaQ7C9 — Chuck Halley (@Hitmanhalley) January 13, 2021

Chuck Halley @Hitmanhalley Don Miller, the original baritone for ‘60s pop group THE VOGUES, has died from COVID-19. The four vocalists from Turtle Creek, PA, had hits like “Turn Around, Look At Me,” “My Special Angel,” “You’re the One,” and “Five O’clock World,” the theme for TV’s “The Drew Carey Show.”