Don Ryce Death – Dead : Don Ryce Obituary :founder of the Jimmy Ryce Foundation has died.

Don Ryce, founder of the Jimmy Ryce Foundation has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Broward Sheriff on Twitter: “(1/2) We are saddened by the loss of Don Ryce, founder of the Jimmy Ryce Foundation. After the tragic loss of their son, Jimmy in 1995, Don and his late wife Claudine were inspired to supply law enforcement agencies in South Florida with bloodhound pups to help prevent… ”

(1/2) We are saddened by the loss of Don Ryce, founder of the Jimmy Ryce Foundation. After the tragic loss of their son, Jimmy in 1995, Don and his late wife Claudine were inspired to supply law enforcement agencies in South Florida with bloodhound pups to help prevent… pic.twitter.com/pRQxEjuxy9 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –