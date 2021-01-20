Don Sutton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hall of Fame pitcher and long-time broadcaster Don Sutton has Died .
Hall of Fame pitcher and long-time broadcaster Don Sutton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Hall of Fame pitcher and long-time broadcaster Don Sutton has died at the age of 75. https://t.co/1EFZ2ujOJX
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021
ABC News @ABC Hall of Fame pitcher and long-time broadcaster Don Sutton has died at the age of 75.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.