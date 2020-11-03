Don Talbot Death -Dead :Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has Died.
Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“The Sydney Morning Herald on Twitter: “Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has died aged 87 ”
Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has died aged 87 https://t.co/X8HZY8SLAg
— The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) November 3, 2020
Tributes
Reweeting this article from 1981 with the passing of Don Talbot the inaugural @theAIS Director – he made sure that the AIS had the right high performance culture from day one. https://t.co/uWLJJhWRb3
— Greg Blood (@gregblood) November 3, 2020
Nicole Jeffery wrote
Vale Don Talbot, Australia’s greatest swimming coach and a force of nature. You always knew where you stood with Don – penthouse or outhouse. If you worked with him often you experienced both. But his passion & commitment drove Australian swimming to its millenial golden era.
Don's impact on coaches and coaching around the world cannot be underestimated, RIP Don and my thoughts are with your family @StateOfSwimming @SwimmingCanada @DolphinsAUS @britishswimming @USASwimming @CAN_SwimCoaches @SwimmingWorld
— John Atkinson (@JohnA06851440) November 3, 2020
We are sorry to hear about the passing of Don Talbot. We send our thoughts to his family and friends.
–
Nous sommes désolés d'apprendre le décès de Don Talbot. Nous envoyons nos pensées à sa famille et à ses amis. https://t.co/Fz04To6sVh
— Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) November 3, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.