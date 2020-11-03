Don Talbot Death -Dead :Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has Died .

Don Talbot Death -Dead :Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has Died.

Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“The Sydney Morning Herald on Twitter: “Former Australian swimming head coach Don Talbot has died aged 87 ”

Tributes 

Nicole Jeffery wrote
Vale Don Talbot, Australia’s greatest swimming coach and a force of nature. You always knew where you stood with Don – penthouse or outhouse. If you worked with him often you experienced both. But his passion & commitment drove Australian swimming to its millenial golden era.

