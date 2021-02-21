Dona Miguelina Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ronaldinho’s Mum, Dona Miguelina has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Ronaldinho’s Mum, Dona Miguelina has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Ronaldinho's Mum, Dona Miguelina, has passed away due to Covid 19, our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.
RIP 💔💔💔😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KsHq8ei5W1
— Issahakmohammed (@malamissahak) February 21, 2021
Issahakmohammed @malamissahak Ronaldinho’s Mum, Dona Miguelina, has passed away due to Covid 19, our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.