Donal Fitzgerald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Donal Fitzgerald has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Donal Fitzgerald has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Donal Fitzgerald who played and supported the club, Donal was a great supporter of the Young Munster RFC golf classic and will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies go to the Fitzgerald and Sheehan families.
