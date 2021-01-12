Donal O’Donoghue Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Donal O’Donoghue has Died .

January 12, 2021
Prof Donal O’Donoghue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

EMJ Reviews @EMJReviews We fondly remember respected nephrologist, researcher, and our EMJ #Nephrology editorial board member Prof Donal O’Donoghue. He will be sorely missed by the nephrology community and our thoughts are with his family and colleagues.

