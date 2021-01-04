Donal O’Donoghue Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE has Died .
Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
An Officer and a Gentleman, Prof Donal O'Donoghue OBE. @donalnhs whose legacy will live on through all the people that he ever came into contact with. As do many, I owe him a great deal and will miss him @RenalAssoc @RCPLondon pic.twitter.com/8UGadISSFn
— James Burton (@drjamesburton) January 4, 2021
James Burton @drjamesburton An Officer and a Gentleman, Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE. @donalnhs whose legacy will live on through all the people that he ever came into contact with. As do many, I owe him a great deal and will miss him @RenalAssoc @RCPLondon
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.