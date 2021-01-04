Donal O’Donoghue Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE has Died .

Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

An Officer and a Gentleman, Prof Donal O'Donoghue OBE. @donalnhs whose legacy will live on through all the people that he ever came into contact with. As do many, I owe him a great deal and will miss him @RenalAssoc @RCPLondon pic.twitter.com/8UGadISSFn — James Burton (@drjamesburton) January 4, 2021

James Burton @drjamesburton An Officer and a Gentleman, Prof Donal O’Donoghue OBE. @donalnhs whose legacy will live on through all the people that he ever came into contact with. As do many, I owe him a great deal and will miss him @RenalAssoc @RCPLondon