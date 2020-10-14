Donald Douglas Death – Dead :Donald Douglas Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Donald Douglas has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Deadline Hollywood on Twitter: “Donald Douglas, a film editor known for Murder, She Wrote; George Washington and The Eddie Capra Mysteries, has died ”
Donald Douglas, a film editor known for Murder, She Wrote; George Washington and The Eddie Capra Mysteries, has died https://t.co/KSdzubogvw
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 14, 2020
