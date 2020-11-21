Donald Duckworth Death -Dead : former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth has Died.

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Donald Duckworth Death -Dead : former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth has Died.

Former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Rhodes Athletics on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth. Coach helmed the Lynx for 13 years (1963-1976) & was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 1968-69 men’s basketball team (22-3 record & CAC Champions) ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.