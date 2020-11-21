Donald Duckworth Death -Dead : former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth has Died.
Former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Rhodes Athletics on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth. Coach helmed the Lynx for 13 years (1963-1976) & was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 1968-69 men’s basketball team (22-3 record & CAC Champions) ”
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lynx head basketball and tennis coach, Donald Joe Duckworth. Coach helmed the Lynx for 13 years (1963-1976) & was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the 1968-69 men’s basketball team (22-3 record & CAC Champions) pic.twitter.com/JPJaxihH2Q
— Rhodes Athletics (@RhodesAthletics) November 21, 2020
