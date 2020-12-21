Donald Fowler Death -Dead – Obituary : Donald Fowler has Died .
Donald Fowler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Donald Fowler, Fmr. Co-Chair who helped see this nation through the Clinton years, has passed. We want to send our condolences to his family, and friends.
He was a workhorse inside of the Democratic party, and without him who knows if the gears could have kept turning in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/GcV0pTYUkm
— 21st Century Dems (@21stDems) December 21, 2020
21st Century Dems @21stDems Donald Fowler, Fmr. Co-Chair who helped see this nation through the Clinton years, has passed. We want to send our condolences to his family, and friends. He was a workhorse inside of the Democratic party, and without him who knows if the gears could have kept turning in the 90s.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.