By | December 21, 2020
Donald Fowler Death -Dead – Obituary : Donald Fowler has Died .

Donald Fowler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

21st Century Dems @21stDems Donald Fowler, Fmr. Co-Chair who helped see this nation through the Clinton years, has passed. We want to send our condolences to his family, and friends. He was a workhorse inside of the Democratic party, and without him who knows if the gears could have kept turning in the 90s.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

