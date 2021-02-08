Donald Joy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Donald Joy has Found Dead.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Donald Joy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Community Fire Department Station 32 3h · Sending our sincere sympathy , thoughts and prayers to the family of Donald Joy. Thank you to all who helped share Information and the Silver Alert A post shared from Mr. Joy’s family: The family would like to thank you all for your thoughts, kindness, efforts in helping to locate Uncle Don. It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you that Uncle Don has been found and has left this earth for his heavenly home. While we are all heartbroken we know he is celebrating with Aunt Barbara and all of his siblings. Please keep the family in prayer as we try to get through this difficult time.
Melinda Joy
Thank you so much for recognizing my Uncle Don. He will definitely be missed by many.
Debbie Wise
May the Lord give you comfort and peace. My prayers for his family/
Cindy Storie Costner
Prayers going up for the Joy family!! I do hope he was found at peace and was at harm in no way!!! My God be with this family as they go through this difficulty time!!!! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!!!.
