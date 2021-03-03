Donald Lambert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Donald L. Lambert Jr has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @RepSpanberger: Last weekend, @HenricoPolice lost one of its own. A dedicated and compassionate public servant, Captain Donald L. Lambert Jr. served Henrico and the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades. His commitment to our community will never be forgotten. https://t.co/43HZhBgp0mRead More —————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.