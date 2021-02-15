Donald Lau Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Correction Officer Donald Lau has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Correction Officer Donald Lau has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Boldest Football is sending Prayers and Condolences to the family and friends of Correction Officer Donald Lau (MDC). Especially to the staff at MDC.

.

Rest In Peace @ Rikers Island https://t.co/incWpkaXjc — NYC BOLDEST FOOTBALL (@BoldestFootball) February 15, 2021

