“Donald Lee Howell Parkway shooting” today : 1 killed, 1 injured in a shooting incident on Donald Lee Howell Parkway during late night hours

Donald Lee Howell Parkway shooting results in one fatality and one injury during late hours today 2023.

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a late night shooting in northwest Atlanta on May 22, 2023. Atlanta Police are investigating the incident, and details about what led to the shooting are still under investigation. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

Read Full story : Late night shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured along Donald Lee Howell Parkway /

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Donald Lee Howell Parkway shooting Atlanta late night shooting Gun violence in Georgia Fatal shooting in Cobb County Local crime news updates