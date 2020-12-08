Donald Socha Death -Dead – Obituary :Donald Socha was killed Friday after being struck by a train in the town of Shelby.
Donald Socha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
TV Travis Judell 10 hrs · #UPDATE A 70-year-old La Crosse man, now identified as Donald Socha was killed Friday after being struck by a train in the town of Shelby
Source: (20+) TV Travis Judell – Posts | Facebook
