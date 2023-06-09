Donald Trump : “Donald Trump indicted for mishandling classified documents at Florida estate”

Donald Trump has claimed that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. This federal prosecution represents one of the most dangerous legal threats against the former President as he continues his bid to reclaim the White House.

For over 115 years, the Southeast Missourian has been documenting the local history of the area. Our goal has always been to educate, inform, entertain and enrich our readers, while upholding our core values of quality, truth, integrity, service, and community. We appreciate your support in fulfilling our mission.

News Source : seMissourian.com

Trump indictment investigation Classified documents indictment Justice Department investigation National news Trump indictment Trump indictment confirmation