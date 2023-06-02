“Donald Trump’s net worth 2023”: A Glimpse Into Donald Trump’s Life in 2023: Net Worth, Biography, Cars, Houses, Children, Wife, and Private Jets

Donald Trump’s Net Worth in 2023

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, is one of the most successful businessmen in the world. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people on the planet.

Biography

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York City. He is the fourth of five children of Fred and Mary Trump. Trump attended the Kew-Forest School in Forest Hills, Queens, and graduated from the New York Military Academy in 1964. Trump then attended Fordham University for two years before transferring to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics in 1968.

After college, Trump joined his father’s real estate business. He eventually took control of the company and renamed it the Trump Organization. The company has since grown to include hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other businesses.

Cars

Donald Trump is known for his love of luxury cars. He has a collection of cars that includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz S600, and a Lamborghini Diablo. Trump is also known to have a custom-made Cadillac limousine.

Houses

Donald Trump owns several houses around the world. His most famous home is the Trump Tower in New York City, where he lived before becoming president. He also owns a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, called Mar-a-Lago, which he turned into a private club. In addition, Trump owns houses in Beverly Hills, California, and Bedminster, New Jersey.

Children

Donald Trump has five children from three marriages. His first wife, Ivana, gave birth to his oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. His second wife, Marla Maples, gave birth to his daughter, Tiffany. His current wife, Melania, gave birth to his youngest son, Barron.

Wife’s Private Jet

Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s current wife, has her own private jet. The jet is a Boeing 757 that was previously owned by Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft. The plane is estimated to be worth around $100 million and has a range of 3,500 miles.

Conclusion

Donald Trump is a successful businessman and one of the wealthiest people in the world. He has a love of luxury cars, owns several houses around the world, and has five children from three marriages. His current wife, Melania, has her own private jet, a Boeing 757 worth around $100 million.

Source Link :Donald Trump's Net Worth, Biography, Cars, Houses, Children, Wife's An Private Jet's In 2023/

Donald Trump’s Wealth Donald Trump’s Family Life Donald Trump’s Real Estate Holdings Donald Trump’s Business Ventures Donald Trump’s Lifestyle and Luxury Assets