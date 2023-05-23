“Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified as victim in Stockton sideshow shooting”

Donaven Onesavanh Ouch : “Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified as victim in Stockton shooting”
Donaven Onesavanh Ouch has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred after a Stockton sideshow. The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Ouch’s identity on Monday evening. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. near South B Street and East 8th Street, and limited information has been released regarding the incident. Two additional individuals were injured in the shooting but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
News Source : Staff (ABC10)
