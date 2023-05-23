“Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified as victim in Stockton sideshow shooting”

“Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified as victim in Stockton sideshow shooting”

Posted on May 23, 2023

Donaven Onesavanh Ouch : “Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified as victim in Stockton shooting”

Donaven Onesavanh Ouch has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred after a Stockton sideshow. The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Ouch’s identity on Monday evening. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. near South B Street and East 8th Street, and limited information has been released regarding the incident. Two additional individuals were injured in the shooting but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

News Source : Staff (ABC10)

  1. Donaven Onesavanh Ouch
  2. Stockton shooting victim
  3. Identifying Donaven Onesavanh Ouch
  4. Donaven Onesavanh Ouch shooting incident
  5. Search for Stockton shooting victim Donaven Onesavanh Ouch
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply