Donavyn Propst : 17-year-old Donavyn Propst killed in motorcycle crash in Las Vegas Valley

“17-Year-Old Donavyn Propst Identified as Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Las Vegas”

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 17-year-old motorcyclist who lost his life in a crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday. The accident occurred at around 1:58 p.m. when the operator of a 2012 Honda CBR250 motorcycle failed to navigate a curved section of the road and was ejected. The operator collided with a palm tree and was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. The teenager has been identified as Donavyn Propst, who was a senior at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School. The school held a candlelight vigil on Sunday to honor the young man. The accident marks the 49th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas area.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

Coroner ID High school senior Northwest Las Vegas crash Fatal accident Traffic collision investigation