Donna Britt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Donna Britt has Died .

LAB’s Hall of Fame winner Donna Britt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

It is with great sadness that we report that beloved former WAFB anchor Donna Britt has passed away. Donna was an incredible force for good in both our newsroom and the Baton Rouge community. She will be dearly, dearly missed. Please keep her family in your prayers. https://bit.ly/2XXjPwi

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we report LAB's Hall of Fame winner Donna Britt has passed away from her battle with ALS. She was a pioneer in the broadcast industry and will be missed. Prayers to all who loved her.

https://t.co/BY0UAsJ1Lz via @WAFB pic.twitter.com/csT1N6PZLa — lab@broadcasters.org (@LABroadcasters) January 21, 2021

lab@broadcasters.org @LABroadcasters It is with a heavy heart that we report LAB’s Hall of Fame winner Donna Britt has passed away from her battle with ALS. She was a pioneer in the broadcast industry and will be missed. Prayers to all who loved her. https://bit.ly/3iwfGZQ via @WAFB.

Sheryl Chamberlian Oubre

Sending my thoughts and prayers for her family and all her friends rest in peace Donna

Lynette Maginnis

She was an inspiration to all, who knew her! Rest In Peace, sweet lady. 🙏🏻

Anastasia Beaverhousen

Donna Britt will always be remembered as a courageous, caring and loving person. She will always be missed. My heart and prayers go to her and her family. Bells are ringing everywhere because an Angel just received her wings

Karen Bedell

She was so important to so many in this community for so many years. Prayers and she will be missed.

Shannon Marie Martin

RIP Donna Britt. Sending prayers to her family and her and friends.I grew up watching you & you were truly an inspiration to everyone.

MeLissa Thompson

You will always be remembered. Thank you for all that you have done for our community. Rest In Peace.

Collins Sherry

My heart is hurting, RIP to a beautiful woman with one of the most warmest hearts you could have ever met. Condolences to her family and friends.

Ritney A Castine

She was loved far beyond Baton Rouge. May her soul find rest in the Lord! ❤️

Alison Bennett

I grew up watching her. She will be missed. So sorry for her family.

Dianne Jenkins Deen

So sad to hear this. She fought a good fight with ALS. Thoughts & prayers for her family. Rest In Peace Donna.

Melanie Blanchard

Rest Peacefully Sweet lady . Sending my deepest condolences and sympathies to all her family & many friends during this most difficult time

Linda Robinson London

We’re so very sorry to hear this sad news….WAFB & her family have our deepest heartfelt condolences – she was our #Sunshine!.

Gwen Rogillio

Rest In Peace. You will be truly missed. Sending thoughts and Prayers to her family and friends.

Florence Bailey

She was a amazing person and always had a smile that could light up any room. Prays going to her family. She will be greatly missed.

Angela Boudreaux Punch

I loved watching Donna on the news each day. She will be dearly missed by many. Sending my thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. R.I.P. Donna .

Louhanna M Mims-porter

Rest in Heaven Donna, you fought a good fight. Take your rest now. Love you, prayers going out to her family during this difficult time.



Robert Normand

Sending my thoughts and prayers to her family. She is in Heaven with all the Angels . She will be missed very much. Rest in peace Donna Britt.

Monique Hess

I grew up watching this lovely lady report the news for as long as I can remember! She was and will continue to be an inspiration to all! Sending many prayers to her family and coworkers.

Chris Slaughter

Very sad to hear about Donna. If you believe in paradise in the after life, then you should rest assured that Donna has a special reservation. in addition to her rock solid journalistic accomplishments, Donna was one of the finest people I have had the good fortune of coming across in my lifetime. Clear of mind, pure of soul and with the God given ability to see and bring out the good in all. Rest in peace Donna!.

Joyce Jones Wales

I am deeply saddened by this loss. Donna did a story about me in 2003 when I placed first in a competition on my mountain bike. She heard about me and left a message on my home answering machine. I will always remember her smiling face. Praying for her family and her work family at WAFB!.



Presley Hutchinson

My heart goes out to Donna’s family, prayers for y’all, and to Gregg Meriwether, that was quite a tribute you gave, prayers for you friend.