Donna Hepp Death -Obituary – Dead : Donna (Ciaramitaro) Hepp has Died .

Donna (Ciaramitaro) Hepp has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

August Thoma is with Maureen Thoma. 12 hrs · We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Donna (Ciaramitaro) Hepp. Donna was a 1992 graduate of Rochester High School, and was an outstanding flutist during her time at RHS, continuing to participate in band at Indiana University. She was a teacher at North Hill School in Rochester. Her passing will leave a void in the hearts of many of us who knew her.

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Jim Gibbons wrote

Donna’s two kids are in the Oxford band. Our band family is hurting tonight and praying for the Hepp family.

Sheila Scovic wrote

So very sad. Donna was an excellent teacher, mother, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed. 😢

Keinya Kohlbecker wrote

This is devastating news. My condolences to her family.

Tracy Kleine wrote

We have known Mrs. Hepp at NH for 15+ years (my children didn’t have her, but knew all the teachers at North Hill)…..she was a sweet lady and great teacher….she will be missed!! Still in shock about her loss!! Prayers 🙏 for her family!!💔

Kristi Blodgett wrote

One daughter had her and other daughter played hockey with her son. Shocked to hear! Love and prayers for her family.

Diane Matthew Means wrote

Very sorry for your loss. Prayers for her family

Jacalyn Bomarito Hoffer wrote

So sorry to hear this. I will remember her beautiful smile always. Prayers for her family.

