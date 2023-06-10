Donnie Creek wildfire grows to 389,114 hectares in Fort St. John, area restrictions remain

Donnie Creek wildfire : Donnie Creek wildfire grows aggressively in Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, no mention of suspect or victim name.

The Donnie Creek wildfire has breached the current containment lines and is rapidly spreading in the vicinity of Fort Nelson and Fort St. John. The fire has expanded from 310,000 hectares to 389,114 hectares in just one day, with significant growth observed in the northeast and west flanks over the last few hours. The Donnie Creek and Holman Lakes fire have merged, and smoke columns are visible from the Alaska Highway, which is 20 kilometers away. The wind direction is expected to change this afternoon, pushing the fire and smoke away from the highway. Despite the efforts of 167 personnel, 27 heavy equipment pieces, and 12 helicopters, the fire is predicted to burn fiercely due to dry and hot conditions. The team is working to establish containment lines in the south and west flanks of the fire to protect property structures, critical infrastructure, and provide structure protection. While evacuation orders have been lifted, area restrictions and evacuation alerts remain in effect.

News Source : Rajpreet Sahota

