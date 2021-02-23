Donovan Waite Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Donovan Waite Sensei has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @frickc: The United States Aikido Federation has announced the passing of Donovan Waite Sensei today:

Sad News to Share http://usafaikidonews.com/sad-news-to-share/

I am saddened to hear the news that Donovan Waite Sensei has passed away. I was lucky enough to have attend his seminar in August 2019. It was a pleasure to meet him and learn from him. This is a moment captured during said seminar. #rip #aikido pic.twitter.com/oEIbpd7QQt — Lisa Lee (Fumagalli) (@lmfumag) February 23, 2021



Condolences

Greater Lansing Aikido wrote

@GLA_Aikido

Donovan Waite was such an inspiration and pillar in the Aikido community. I remember watching his famous “Meeting the Mat” volumes 1 & 2 on YouTube obsessively when I was first learning how to roll and take ukemi. Technically profound in his Aikido, yet he maintained such a soft

spoken humility, putting forth generosity and kindness in all his interactions and teachings. At a USAF seminar at Aikido of El Paso hosted by Paul Forhan Sensei, Waite Sensei worked with me on a simple grounding pin from Suwari Waza Kokyu ho, and I felt like the weight of the

universe was holding me down when he pinned me. An exceptional teacher and human. His loss will be felt the world over. Extending love to his family, friends, and students in Philadelphia.